Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.
Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.
