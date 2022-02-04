Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 48.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

