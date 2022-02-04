Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OACB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,343. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

