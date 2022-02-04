Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

