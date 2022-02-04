Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NMT opened at $14.60 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
