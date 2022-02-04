Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT opened at $14.60 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

