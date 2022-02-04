Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 858.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NTR opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.