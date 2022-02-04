Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

