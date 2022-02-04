Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

