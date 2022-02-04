NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 349,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NOV by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,024 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in NOV by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 581,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 86,044 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,774. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

