NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.795-$2.805 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.40. 416,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.