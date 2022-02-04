Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1,378.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average is $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

