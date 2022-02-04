Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Announces Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Nokia stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 883,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nokia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nokia by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
