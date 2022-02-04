Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Announces Earnings Results

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Nokia stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 883,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,558,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nokia by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nokia by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

