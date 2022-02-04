Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.77. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1,201 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLTH shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

