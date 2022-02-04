NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162,778 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Dover by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $163.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

