NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

LRCX stock opened at $588.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $500.14 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

