NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.11% of Wendy’s worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

