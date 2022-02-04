NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,792 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,321,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,881 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 144.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 813,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $59,198 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

