NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

