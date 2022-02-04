NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after buying an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $8,979,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $228.93 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.49 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

