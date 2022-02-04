Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 563.0 days.

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. Nexans has a 12 month low of $74.15 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24.

Get Nexans alerts:

NXPRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.