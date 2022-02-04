Newscrypto (NWC) Achieves Market Cap of $32.72 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $32.72 million and $6.84 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.52 or 0.07354430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,447.84 or 0.99947456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00055012 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

