News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 59,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,965,686 shares.The stock last traded at $22.52 and had previously closed at $22.45.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in News by 98.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in News by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.39.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

