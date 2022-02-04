News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NWSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.43. 301,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,686. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.39. News has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in News stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of News worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

