New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The New York Times Company have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. Declining print readership have gripped the U.S. newspaper publishing industry for long. We note that print subscription revenues fell 2.1% during the final quarter of 2021 on account of lower single-copy revenues and fall in domestic home delivery revenues. Again, costs were higher in the quarter, thanks to elevated media expenses, product development costs, and general and administrative expenses. Adjusted operating costs rose 17.8% during the quarter. Including, The Athletic, management anticipates adjusted operating costs to increase approximately 18-22% in first-quarter 2022. On the flip side, the company’s greater emphasis on subscription revenues and enhancing digital reach through strategic endeavors and buyouts bode well.”

Get New York Times alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYT stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.72. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in New York Times by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in New York Times by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.