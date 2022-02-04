Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX opened at $79.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

