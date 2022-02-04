Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NHS stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

