NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NTES opened at $100.13 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

