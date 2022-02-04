NerveNetwork (NVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and $204,845.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00011223 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NerveNetwork is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

