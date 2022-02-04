NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.11. NeoPhotonics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,470. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $818.36 million, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after acquiring an additional 685,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 28.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,997,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 441,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 93,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.