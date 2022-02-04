Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,070 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.27% of Nelnet worth $99,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 92,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

