nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

Get nCino alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCNO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.96.

NCNO opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53 and a beta of 1.02. nCino has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,100,000 after buying an additional 1,125,981 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,309,000 after purchasing an additional 579,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nCino (NCNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.