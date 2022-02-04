NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Julie Chakraverty Purchases 9,880 Shares

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,839.47).

NCC stock opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £572.43 million and a PE ratio of 52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 265.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.83 ($4.53).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

