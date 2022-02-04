NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.89

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 11970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

NWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

