Natixis Lowers Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Natixis lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,142 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.48% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $54,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.