National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $49.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NATI. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.64%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 51.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.