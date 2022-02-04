National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will report sales of $68.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $297.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.70 million to $298.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $303.23 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $333.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

NYSE:NHI traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $54.40. 398,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,416. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,622,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

