National Bankshares Analysts Give Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) a C$20.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.31.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.33 on Tuesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.22 and a 52-week high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.87%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at C$247,729.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.