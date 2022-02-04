National Bank Financial Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSL. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.05.

SSL opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

