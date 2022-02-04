National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.17.

Shares of ATA stock opened at C$49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.42. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$25.37 and a twelve month high of C$53.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

