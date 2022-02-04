National Bank Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.71.

TSE:ERO opened at C$16.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.01 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.70.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

