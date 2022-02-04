Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Up 6.8%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 12,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 795,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NNOX shares. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $523.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.09.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

