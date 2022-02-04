Namecoin (NMC) Market Capitalization Tops $24.77 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $24.77 million and $12,216.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00004504 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,318.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00745244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00240273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00025569 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

