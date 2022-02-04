Nabox Price Reaches $0.0000 (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Nabox has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Nabox has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.65 or 0.07283300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,703.49 or 0.99761383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052335 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,344,455,863 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

