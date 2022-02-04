MyWish One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.00 (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 8% lower against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $841,925.58 and $5.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

