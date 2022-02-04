Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,150.92

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,150.92 ($15.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.86). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,176 ($15.81), with a volume of 186,714 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,150.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,133.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

In other news, insider David Hardie acquired 61 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,144 ($15.38) per share, with a total value of £697.84 ($938.21).

About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

