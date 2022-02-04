MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,732,000 after buying an additional 76,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,767,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,856,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,238,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $106.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.93.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.