MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 3,495 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $133.89 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a 200-day moving average of $154.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

