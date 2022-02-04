MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $341,365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $211,046,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after buying an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

