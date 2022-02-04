MUFG Securities EMEA plc Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2,304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.63 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

