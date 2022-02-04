Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,062. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 791,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 66,412 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 158.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth $243,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

