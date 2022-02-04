mStable USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

